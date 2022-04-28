Assistant Director Haley Torrey (left) with Charlie Macomber, co-convener of the MWV Age-Friendly Community (right) holding one of the gardening kits available at the Pope Memorial Library. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library is collaborating with the MWV Age-Friendly Community to provide gardening to-go kits for patrons looking to start their own small garden.
The kit will be available for checkout and comes stocked with hand tools such as a trowel, hoe, and small clippers. The kits will also include 8 quarts of dried potting soil, samples of seeds, and small pots that will be restocked after each use.
This is the first year the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway will be participating in the program which launched last spring. Other participating libraries include Conway, Freedom, Fryeburg, Jackson, Madison, Ossipee and the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth.
Assistant Director Haley Torrey shared her enthusiasm about the program.
“I’m very excited to be offering this gardening kit,” Torrey said. “From my own experience of living in a small condo with no storage room, these kits provide everything I could need without having to make the space for it. I imagine a lot of people can relate to wanting to start a garden but not having the money to buy all the tools or the space to store everything when you’re done. These kits come with it all!”
Funds for the buckets and replenishable supplies have been generously provided by New Hampshire State AARP and administered through the Gibson Center for Senior Services. Garden to-go kits will continue through the summer into the fall.
Please contact your local library for more information. The Pope Memorial Library can be reached at (603) 356-2961 or staff@popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.