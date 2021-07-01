CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library this week announced that it has met the $50,000 challenge grant from the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation well before the October 2021 deadline, according to Capital Campaign Chair Sharon Wroblewski.
“We are grateful to the Ham foundation for their generosity and to the many who took advantage of the opportunity to double the impact of their donation through this matching grant,” said Wroblewski. “The $100,000 raised brings us that much closer to meeting our goal.”
She said the $3.9 million campaign has "just shy of $100,000 left to go" and that contributions are still being sought.
“We are still actively fundraising and thrilled to be nearing the end of our campaign,” said Wroblewski. “We want to let the community know that if they are considering a gift we will be announcing additional matching fund opportunities in the very near future so they can maximize their donation.”
Andrea Masters, library director, said the library has nearly doubled its size and is now a modern state-of-the-art building with new construction that "complements the magnificent history of the original structure."
"It is a true community center and hub for learning, reading, entertainment, history, art, and continuing education for the whole valley,' said Masters.
Dot Seybold, Ham Foundation executive director, said: “Kendal and Anna Ham would be delighted to see the successful expansion and renovation of the Pope Memorial Library in their beloved North Conway.
“Everyone at the Ham Charitable Foundation congratulates your board of directors, employees, and volunteers on their extraordinary effort to match the $50,000 Ham grant with new donations,” said Seybold. “The library is a treasure, and the improvements will bring much joy to the community for years to come.”
The Pope Memorial Library, located at 2719 South Main St., North Conway, is free and open to the public and anyone living in the Mount Washington Valley is eligible for a free library card, Masters said. Library hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fridays from noon-4 p.m. Hours are set to expand within the next few weeks, Masters said.
For more information or to make a donation, visit popelibrarynh.org or mail to P.O. Box 409, North Conway 03860. Email Masters at andrea@northconwaylibrary.com with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.