EATON — As part of its 2022 music series, the Little White Church in Eaton will be presenting a concert featuring pianist Laura Kargul and Portland String Quartet founding member violinist Ronald Lantz at 4 p.m. in the church on Sunday, June 12.
The artists will perform a program of beloved romantic works composed between 1878 and 1970 whose themes reflect love, longing, passion and nostalgia. Veteran performers Kargul and Lantz have appeared together in numerous venues for over a decade; reviewers regularly applaud their passionate music making, characterized by intellect and musicianship of the highest order.
The program will open with the majestic "Sonata No. 1 in G Major Op. 78," by Johannes Brahms, written by the great Romantic composer to comfort the love of his life, Clara Schumann.
The second half of the program — equally echoing themes of love and remembrance — will feature works by European, Argentinian and American composers including Antonin Dvorak, William Grant Still, Jacques de la Presle, Richard Strauss, Astor Piazzolla and William Bloom.
Kargul has performed to critical acclaim in venues across Europe and the United States for 35 years; her 1985 Netherlands debut was heralded as "one of the most remarkable debut recitals recently given in our country."
She has served as director of keyboard studies at the University of Southern Maine School of Music since 1989, and holds a doctorate in piano performance from the University of Michigan.
Lantz, who performs with a violin and bow made in Paris in the 1850s, is a founding member of the Portland String Quartet and has performed in 33 countries over more than 50 years.
He studied at the Juilliard School of Music, holds an honorary Doctorate in Music from Colby College, and has served on the music faculties of Bowdoin, Bates and Colby Colleges, the University of New Hampshire, University of Southern Maine and Portland Conservatory of Music.
Tickets are $25 per person and are available on the calendar page at littlewhitechurch.com, at White Birch Books in North Conway and at the Eaton Village Store.
Built in 1879, The Little White Church is a non-denominational, non-profit organization governed by a board of local volunteers, officers and trustees. The donations received from church functions, weddings, religious and community events support the maintenance and continuing upkeep of the church, including the recent restoration of its steeple and its rare 1908 Steinway Model O piano.
