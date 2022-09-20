ossipee meeting

Ossipee Economic Development Council member Ash Fischbein addresses the attendees of the 2018 Envision Night event. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — The Ossipee Economic Development Council will be seeking input from residents of Ossipee on their vision for the future of the community. The evening will cover a broad range of topics, including updating signage, outdoor recreation and the upcoming master plan. All are invited to the two-hour event being held at the Ossipee Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.

Participants will move through various stations on different topics where they will learn about current projects or issues facing the town. Each topic will be facilitated by an OEDC member.

