OSSIPEE — The Ossipee Economic Development Council will be seeking input from residents of Ossipee on their vision for the future of the community. The evening will cover a broad range of topics, including updating signage, outdoor recreation and the upcoming master plan. All are invited to the two-hour event being held at the Ossipee Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.
Participants will move through various stations on different topics where they will learn about current projects or issues facing the town. Each topic will be facilitated by an OEDC member.
Attendees will discuss the topic and offer their own ideas before moving on to the next station.
At the end of the evening everyone will have a chance to review all of the ideas and feedback and vote on the ones that resonate.
The OEDC held its first Envision Night in 2018, when more than 50 participants generated dozens of projects and ideas such as new sidewalks, playgrounds, street lights, housing and more.
“As a board we took all that data and distilled it down into a roadmap for the OEDC. We got to work and figured out ways to get the ball rolling on things like sidewalks, wrote grants or, in the case of the new playground behind OCC, we just went out with shovels and built it,” said Matt Trahan, OEDC chairman.
“We’re now looking to rekindle those ideas and conversations to lay out the next phase of our work,” Trahan added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.