CONCORD — Due to an overwhelming response from new anglers, an additional fall introductory fly tying class has been added to the Let’s Go Fishing Program schedule.

Registration is now open for this second class, which will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at North Country Angler in North Conway. Upcoming winter classes will be held throughout the Granite State from January through March of 2023, which will include a variety of hands-on events and opportunities for both beginner and intermediate participants to learn the techniques that will make the art of fly tying personally rewarding and exciting.

