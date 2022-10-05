Bird Decline

This charts shows the decline of the population of the American Robin in New Hampshire. Iain MacLeod and Ken Klapper will discuss this decline on Oct. 20 at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will host a program called “Canaries in the Coalmine: Bird Population Declines in New Hampshire,” presented by Iain MacLeod and Ken Klapper on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center in Moultonborough.

A 2019 paper published in the journal Science highlighted a 29 percent net loss in bird populations in North America since 1970.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.