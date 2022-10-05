This charts shows the decline of the population of the American Robin in New Hampshire. Iain MacLeod and Ken Klapper will discuss this decline on Oct. 20 at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. (COURTESY PHOTO)
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will host a program called “Canaries in the Coalmine: Bird Population Declines in New Hampshire,” presented by Iain MacLeod and Ken Klapper on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center in Moultonborough.
A 2019 paper published in the journal Science highlighted a 29 percent net loss in bird populations in North America since 1970.
Iain’s presentation will look at bird population trends in New Hampshire that show a similar decline.
Many familiar songbirds are vanishing — towhees, brown thrashers, Wood thrushes, white-throated sparrows; while others like ravens, wild turkeys and pileated woodpeckers are increasing. What is behind these population changes and are there ways to mitigate or reverse the trend?
After MacLeod’s presentation, he will be joined by Klapper for a panel discussion about bird population trends with a focus on the findings highlighted by the publication of the updated version of the “Birds of the Squam Lakes Region,” by Robert S. Ridgely and Klapper.
MacLeod was a technical advisor and designer of the book and the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is the publisher. Copies of the book will be available for sale (and Klapper will sign them).
MacLeod has been studying birds for 50 years — 34 of those years in New Hampshire. He is the Executive Director of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, is on the editorial board of and frequent contributor to N.H. Bird Records, former board chair of the Hawk Migration Association of North America, and the 2019 recipient of N.H. Audubon’s Goodhue-Elkins Award (for contributions to ornithology in New Hampshire).
Klapper has been birding since the age of 8. He is a relative newcomer to the Granite State, arriving in Keene in 2005 for studies at Antioch University New England, where he earned an master’s in conservation biology studying common nighthawks.
He has worked for land conservation organizations, been the lead counter at three raptor observation sites, banded Bald Eagles, served on the New Hampshire Rare Birds Committee, and is the current compiler for the Sandwich Christmas Bird Count.
The Loon Center is located on Lee’s Mill Road; follow the signs on Blake Road from Route 25 near the Moultonborough Central School or from Route 109 turn on to Lee Road and turn left on Lee’s Mill Road.
