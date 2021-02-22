CONWAY — MWVEG, a volunteer organization devoted to building a vital local food movement, will be hosting a virtual Annual Gathering at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. This event is MWVEG’s third annual Gathering.
It is a great opportunity for local farmers and local food enthusiasts alike to share their support for the mission of MWVEG: to strengthen the regional food system through communication, collaboration, and cooperation. The event is both an informational year in review, and an educational presentation by UNH Cooperative Extension Vegetable Specialist and UNH educator Dr. Becky Sideman.
Dr. Sideman will bring notes of inspiration from the worldwide movement of small-scale farming and chat about how growers and eaters interface around the world. Her keynote will be followed by group discussion about how we can encourage these themes locally.
Included in the evening’s activities will be a sharing of MWVEG’s current online auction that is raising funds to address the inequities and challenges in local food access. Through this auction, MWVEG is seeking to raise funds for those community members who struggle financially to purchase local food.
The online silent auction runs through Saturday Feb. 27. More details on the auction at: mwveg.com/food-access-auction.
Details for participation can be found at mwveg.com/2021-annual-gathering or on MWVEG’s Facebook page. Register at bit.ly/3sWosF1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.