CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Choral Society is thrilled to present its annual spring concert again after a three-year hiatus. This year’s program, performed on May 5 at 7 p.m. and again May 7 at 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in North Conway, celebrates the bicentennial of French composer Cesar Franck (1822-1890).
“Cesar Franck is probably not a household name, unless your household includes someone who plays the organ,” said MWVCS Music Director George Wiese. But in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a generation of musicians was infatuated with Franck."
According to Wiese, his compositions — particularly his organ music, the "Symphony in D minor" and "Violin Sonata" — were frequently performed around the world.
"He was revered as a teacher, innovator and performer," Wiese said. "Today, Cesar Franck is mostly remembered by organists and scholars, many of whom are marking the bicentenary of his birth to bring about renewed interest in his exquisite music."
For its spring program, the MWVCS will perform a rare feature-length work that Franck composed in 1860 for choir: "The Mass in A Major, Opus 12."
“'The Mass in A' is a piece packed full of drama and emotion,” Wiese said. “When I first introduced the work to the choir, the singers were amazed. Many couldn’t imagine how such a glorious piece of music could remain largely unknown, even to seasoned singers and concertgoers.”
Cesar Franck’s primary employment for more than 30 years was at the cathedral of Sainte-Clotilde, Paris. As an organist and composer he wasn’t afraid to bring the romanticism and growing symphonic nature of fashionable music into the church; in the process of doing so, he revolutionized the way pipe organs were designed, and he wrote music that carries listeners on a wild journey of emotion, subtle to profound.
"The Mass in A" gives the singers of the MWV Choral Society plenty of chances to shine as they perform Franck’s soaring melodies, bursts of joyful “Gloria,” and quiet prayers for “Peace on Earth.”
Guest soloists Tyler Cesario (tenor), Marcus Schenck (bass) and choir members Elizabeth Roth (soprano) and Meghan Kelleher (soprano) are featured throughout the concert. The ensemble is accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra consisting of harp, cello, contrabass, and harmonium (a type of portable organ which was popular at the turn of the last century.)
Franck’s famous “Panis Angelicus” is included in the Mass and will be performed by tenor soloist Cesario. The grand pipe organ of Christ Episcopal Church will also be featured during the concert with Franck’s “Prelude, Fugue and Variation, Opus 18,” played by organist Nancy Farris.
One hour before the concert, Wiese will host an informal talk about the life and work of Cesar Franck, and will discuss the two types of organs used in the performance.
The Mount Washington Valley Choral Society has been bringing choral music to the Mount Washington Valley for nearly 80 years.
