Mount Washington Valley Choral Society

Mount Washington Valley Choral Society to perform its annual spring concert on May 5 at 7 p.m. and again May 7 at 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Choral Society is thrilled to present its annual spring concert again after a three-year hiatus. This year’s program, performed on May 5 at 7 p.m. and again May 7 at 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in North Conway, celebrates the bicentennial of French composer Cesar Franck (1822-1890).

“Cesar Franck is probably not a household name, unless your household includes someone who plays the organ,” said MWVCS Music Director George Wiese. But in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a generation of musicians was infatuated with Franck."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.