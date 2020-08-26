CONWAY — With so many changes in work dynamics, commuting to a new home-office, conducting virtual sales meetings and navigating best practices in online collaboration can be overwhelming. Mount Washington Valley Toastmasters is here to help.
If you are interested in improving your presentation or management skills in a supportive environment or looking to ace an online interview for a new job, MWV Toastmasters welcomes you to visit a virtual meeting the first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.
In addition to regular meeting content, including group favorite “Table Topics” and evaluating those who have prepared speeches, virtual Toastmasters meetings focus on:
• Audio: When to mute, when to talk and using audio-only.
• Video: How to set up your real or virtual background and lighting, and when to go “dark.”
• Conferencing control: How to hand-off control to the group and general virtual etiquette
• Body language: How you convey yourself in your home office.
You can also improve on traditional communications skills such as body language, vocal variety, presentations, storytelling, facial expressions and speech organization.
Mount Washington Valley Toastmasters is a platform for improving one’s presentation, leadership and management skills.
Now that the meetings are virtual, it is easier than ever to participate.
If you would like to check out a meeting as a virtual guest, go to toastmastersclubs.org anytime before the meeting to get a personal invitation.
Meetings run 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Check-ins start at 6 p.m.
