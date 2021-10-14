The non-profit Mount Washington Observatory will continue to offer free distance learning programs each week during the school year to support STEM curricula throughout the nation.
Students and weather enthusiasts can connect live to Mount Washington, as weather observers/education specialists at the Mount Washington Observatory present via Zoom and Facebook in sessions called “Home of the World’s Worst Weather Live.” Programs will be offered every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. from October 2021 to May 2022.
“We developed a weekly virtual classroom during the pandemic to support the demand for virtual content and we had a tremendous response from teachers and students so we are excited to continue this program,” said Director of Science and Education Brian Fitzgerald. “It is important to us as a scientific organization to support STEM learning in the classroom and inspire young minds to explore science topics especially with climate change being a critical impact in our lives.”
The programs are targeted for grades six to eight (but open to all) and expand on Mount Washington Observatory’s well-established distance learning program that connects students across the country to the excitement and science taking place on the summit of Mount Washington.
“The virtual platform has been an amazing outreach tool for us to share our important work in weather and climate science to a much broader audience than ever before,” said Weather Observer and Education Specialist Jackie Bellefontaine. “The opportunity for the students to communicate directly with us and ask some great questions is certainly a highlight for me.”
Program content will cover topics including weather, climate and climate change through the context of Mount Washington and the Mount Washington Observatory. Programs will be approximately 30 minutes in length, including time for a question-and-answer session. Each program also includes an accompanying worksheet and extended learning resources and activities.
Participants can register to participate via Zoom at mountwashington.org/classroom where they can actively participate in the Q&A as well or observe the program live at Facebook.com/mwobs.
Live programs will be uploaded to Mount Washington Observatory’s website at mountwashington.org/classroom for use outside the regularly scheduled time. Past programs from the 2020/21 school year are also available for use.
For more information about this program visit mountwashington.org to be kept up-to-date on the latest program topics.
