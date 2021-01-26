BARTLETT — Registration is now open for the 32nd Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program Event. If conditions permit, event will be held on Sunday, April 18. The back-up date is Sunday, June 27.
There are four separate areas of judging involved in the selection of a queen. Ten percent of the score is accumulated during the preparation events of the Pageant. Points are earned for meeting paperwork and advertising deadlines, attending rehearsals, assisting with fund-raising, etc.
Contestants are judged on their poise, confidence, public speaking and interview abilities. There is an optional talent competition, with a separate panel of judges, but there is no swimsuit competition. This is not a beauty pageant.
Personal interview accounts for 30 percent of each contestant’s overall score. Each meets individually with each of the judges in a setting much like a job interview. She is asked questions about herself and her interests. The judges are watching for good posture, eye contact and speaking ability.
Following the interviews, the contestants present their public speaking. Each speaks about themselves, into a microphone, to the judges and other contestants, making their introduction and telling about themselves. This area also accounts for 30 percent of the overall score.
The final 30 percent of the score is awarded in the afternoon’s formal wear competition, the only portion that is open to the public. Each contestant will present in formal attire for the audience and the judges. They will introduce themselves and perform a short runway walk. The judges will be watching the grace, poise and confidence exhibited by each of the contestants.
Scholarship money is awarded to the top three finishers ($1,000 to the winner) and for outstanding salesmanship. This year, the event will award nearly $2,000 to those fortunate teens for their college careers. That will bring the total money won by contestants since the program began to over $50,000.
To date, 184 teens have participated in this program. This number does not reflect the many who have joined year after year. Among past participants are business owners, teachers, military officers, medical professionals, mothers and more.
The Miss Bartlett Pageants were started in 1990, in celebration of Bartlett’s 200th birthday. The goal was to produce an event where young ladies could learn and practice valuable life skills while participating in the excitement generated by a pageant.
In 1995, the event was expanded to include young ladies from throughout the Mount Washington Valley. In 2017, a division was added for young men. Our participants now encompass those towns whose students attend Kennett High School, Kingswood Regional High School, Berlin High School, Gorham High School and Fryeburg Academy.
The 2021 Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program is presented by Mount Washington Valley Promotions. Interested young ladies may contact Lisa DuFault by emailing valleypromotions@gmail.com for full details and registration forms.
