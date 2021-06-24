INTERVALE — The 2021 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen scholarship program will be held on Sunday, June 27, at Theater in the Wood in Intervale, beginning at 4 p.m. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the event.
There are four separate areas of judging involved in the selection of a queen. Ten percent of the score is accumulated during the preparation events of the pageant. Points are earned for meeting paperwork and advertising deadlines, attending rehearsals, assisting with fund-raising, etc.
Personal interview accounts for 30 percent of each contestant’s overall score. Each will meet with our panel of judges in a setting much like a job interview. She is asked questions about herself and her interests. The judges are watching for good posture, eye contact and speaking ability.
Following the interviews, the contestants present their public speaking. Each speaks about herself, into a microphone, to the judges and other contestants, making her introduction and telling about herself. This area also accounts for 30 percent of the overall score.
The final 30 percent of the score is awarded in the afternoon’s formal wear competition, the only portion that is open to any members of the public. Each contestant will present in formal attire for the audience and the judges. She will introduce herself and perform a short runway walk. The judges will be watching the grace, poise and confidence exhibited by each of the contestants.
The 2021 Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program is presented by Mount Washington Valley Promotions and hosted by Theater in the Wood. Sponsors are the UPS Store of North Conway, Lifestar EMS, Twombly’s Market, and Lisa DuFault Photography.
The Miss Bartlett Pageants were started in 1990, in celebration of Bartlett’s 200th Birthday. The goal was to produce an event where young ladies could learn and practice valuable life skills while participating in the excitement generated by a Pageant.
This is not a beauty pageant. Contestants are judged on their poise, confidence, public speaking and interview abilities. There is an optional talent competition, with a separate panel of judges, but there is no swimsuit competition.
In 1995, the event was expanded to include young ladies from throughout the Mount Washington Valley. In 2017, a division was added for young men. Our participants now encompass those towns whose students attend Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy.
Scholarship money is awarded to the top three finishers, and for outstanding salesmanship. This year we will award nearly $2,000 to those fortunate teens for their college careers. That will bring the total money won by contestants since we began this program to over $50,000.
To date, 183 teens have participated in this program. This number does not reflect the many who have joined us year after year. Among our past participants are business owners, teachers, military officers, hair stylists, medical professionals, mothers and so much more.
Tickets are only $5 each and the money goes into the Scholarship Account.
Check Lisa Valleypromos DuFault Facebook page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.