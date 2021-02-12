LOVELL, Maine — Greater Lovell Land Trust and Lovell Recreation will host the first annual Community Snow Day on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Choose your own adventure(s). There's something for everyone.
No need to register. Face masks and social distancing necessary.
Cookies, hot cocoa, directions and a fire pit: The Lodge at Pleasant Point at 145 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell, Maine. You'll find all this and more so be sure to stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gnome hunt: Chip Stockford Reserve, Ladies Delight Road. Gnomes are hiding in the forest. How many can you find?
"I Am Birch" storybook trail: Kezar River Reserve, Route 5. Hike along the short trail and enjoy Maine author Scott Kelley's delightful story and paintings inspired by Wabanaki legends.
Ice skating on Kezar Lake: Pleasant Point Road. Bring your own skates and carve a few figure eights.
Nordic skiing: John A. Segur Wildlife Reserve East, Farrington Pond Road. Bring your own skis and poles and enjoy the backcountry trail to Sucker Brook and then loop back to the parking lot.
Nordic skiing: Lake Kezar Country Club, parking is at Lovell Historical Sociey's lot on country club side of Route 5. Bring your own skis and poles and enjoy groomed trails at the golf course.
Snowshoe Scavenger Hunt: Flat Hill Trail, Heald and Bradley Ponds Reserve parking lot No. 1, far end of Heald Pond Road. Bring your own snowshoes, or borrow some of ours from the library (six kid pairs; six adult pairs) and look for items on a scavenger hunt list found by the kiosk.
Build your own snowman: Homestead Trail, Heald and Bradley Ponds Reserve, parking lot No. 4, Route 5. Using natural items and snow, of course, build and decorate your own snowman anywhere along the trail.
Pine cone bird feeders: Whiting Hill Loop and/or Otter Point spur, Heald and Bradley Ponds Reserve parking lot. No. 2 after the boat launch, Slab City Road. We'll provide some pine cones, peanut butter, birdseed and twine. You create a feeder and hang it along the trail for our feathered friends.
Dog-friendly ski, snowshoe or walk: Lovell Rec Athletic Field, Smarts Hill Road in Lovell. Fido likes to play too so bring him or Fifi along for a romp around the flat Rec Fields.
Schoolhouse sledding: New Suncook Elementary School, Route 5 in Lovell. Bring your own sled and feel the breeze in your face as you glide down the man-made snow hill.
Greater Lovell Land Trust will raffle off one extra-small black Greater Lovell Land Trust vest, one large olive green Greater Lovell Land Trust vest and a copy of "2020: The Natural World in Lovell," a photo journal by Moira Yip.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Purchase tickets at the Greater Lovell Land Trust office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, or at the Greater Lovell Land Trust/Lovell Rec fire pit by The Lodge at Pleasant Point from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.