LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Historical Society will be offering two $2,500 summer internships to qualified college students or recent high school graduates with matriculation plans for fall of 2021.
The internship is for eight weeks beginning June 15, although that date is flexible. Hours of work are Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon and one Sunday event (approximately seven hours). The salary, paid on a semi-monthly basis, will be payable on the Saturday following the completed two-week period and is subject to required withholdings. The selected candidates are required to complete the entire eight-week program.
Applicants should be willing to: help organize the society’s collection; learn the museum software program; assist with event planning; conduct research leading to the possibility of publishing an article in the quarterly newsletter; guide museum tours; assist with general office tasks.
The internship is available to college students or recent high school graduates with matriculation plans for fall of 2021. Strong organizational skills, computer skills and an ability to work independently are preferred, as is a strong interest in history and working with the local community. Summer residents and local college students are encouraged to apply.
Candidates must submit a cover letter and resume, with names of references. No phone calls please.
All applications will be reviewed and selection made by committee within two weeks of the deadline. The application deadline is April 14. Candidates should mail or email their application to: Lovell Historical Society, P.O. Box 166, Lovell, ME 04051 or lovellhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
