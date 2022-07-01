BARTLETT — Little Angels Service Dogs, L.A. Drew and White Mountain Winery will co-present “Barks, Bags & Brews,” a cornhole tournament and wine/beer fest on July 23, at Little Angels’ headquarters at 1088 Route 302 in Bartlett.
This benefit event will include a cornhole tournament, service dog demonstrations, a brew fest, food trucks and silent auction of prizes to include dining, trips, sports tickets, memorabilia and more.
All proceeds will go to Little Angels Service Dogs to support its mission of placing trained service dogs, enabling persons with disabilities to live more independent lives.
“We are so incredibly excited to put on this event this summer,” says Little Angels Service Dogs Executive Director, Josh Drew. “We appreciate our generous donors more than they could ever realize. They have continued supporting us through the pandemic despite hardly being able to see us, so it’s so gratifying that we can finally provide a fun event for our community while still furthering our mission.”
There are many opportunities to support Little Angels through this event, according to Drew. Sponsorships include marketing benefits and options to play in the tournament.
Companies can also donate in-kind prizes for the silent auction, and anyone can register to play in the tournament. The cost per team is $50. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third-place teams; there will also be a 50/50 raffle and other chances to win cash and additional prizes.
“We at Little Angels are hoping to see all our friends and family competing at this event,” Josh says. “We have an awesome day planned for cornhole players at all levels of ability; and there’s plenty to do for non-players as well.”
Little Angels Service Dogs is an Assistance Dog International accredited organization that specializes in training service dogs for mobility assistance, seizure alert, autism assistance, hearing alert, diabetic alert and psychiatric assistance for children and adults of all ages. Depending on the type of service dog they become, Little Angels service dogs can retrieve items that people with mobility challenges drop.
They can smell an oncoming seizure or dangerous sugar level coming on and alert their person so they can get away from a hot stove, sit down or take medication. They can alert their person who might be suffering from PTSD that someone is around the corner before they step there and provide deep pressure therapy to comfort their person. They can also dial for help on a special dog phone.
For more information or to register a team in the cornhole tournament, go to littleangelssd.org/events or find the event on Facebook at littleangelsservicedogs.ca; or call (603) 374-5156 and choose option 4.
