CONWAY — The Conway Area Lions Club has donated a bench to the town of Conway made out of recycled plastic.
The Lions presented the bench to the town on Aug. 24. Selectmen David Weathers, Carl Thibodeau and John Colbath posed for a photo with Lions Club members and the bench.
The bench has a metal plaque on it that says, “This recycled bench has been donated to the Town of Conway by the Conway Area Lions — 2021. Serving our community since 2014.”
Lions Club President Alicia Gildea presented the plan to give the bench to the town at the selectmen’s meeting of March 23 and also described the program to the Sun in a recent email. She said as part of a “service project” Lions Club members collected 500 pounds of plastic through Hannaford’s over the prior four or five months.
“With that we were awarded a bench made from recycled plastic,” she said. “The Conway Area Lions would like to donate to the Mount Washington Valley to be placed where you choose.”
Trex makes the bench. This program is described on recycletrex.com.
“Trex is proud to sponsor local recycling programs in universities and communities throughout the country,” said recycletrex.com. “If your team can collect more than 500 pounds of plastic refuse in a six-month span (about 40,500 plastic bags), we will donate a high-performance composite bench to your school or community.”
Hannaford External Communications Manager Ericka Dodge explained in an email Tuesday, “Hannaford takes the material (shrink plastic) that is collected in the community and we combine with our recycled shrink plastic and ship it to Trex for use in their processes.
“The North Conway store has a level of commitment that goes even beyond that! They take in bagged plastic from a couple of organizations and the town’s transfer station — yielding roughly 24-30 full bags per week. Happy to see the way this plastic has manifested itself in a useful bench for all to use.”
Hannaford stores have plastic recycling receptacles for customers who want to return their grocery store plastic bags. These plastic bags also go to Trex said Dodge by phone.
Lions Club member Linda Rafferty is the 44H Zone Chair for eight Lions Clubs and she helped manage the Lions’ recycling effort. She said the plastic that they recycled included grocery store bags, deli bags and bubble wrap.
She said some of the plastic came from communities outside of the Mount Washington Valley like Rochester, Wakefield, Whittier, Moultonborough, Wolfeboro, Meredith, Laconia and Gilford.
Selectmen in March accepted the bench with a 5-0 vote. Colbath thought the staff would like to use it.
“Thank you very much for your donation,” said Weathers in March.
Lions Club’s mission is generally to provide eye and ear care to people who cannot afford glasses and hearing aids. In March, Gildea said the Conway Area Lions Club’s service area runs from Berlin to Eaton.
Town Manager Tom Holmes, said Monday the bench will be installed in a grassy area to the left of the rear door of town hall once a concrete pad can be installed.
Rafferty said the next bench will be donated for use in a park in Bartlett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.