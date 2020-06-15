The doors of the Conway Public Library are still locked, but the team of directors and staff have been working every day toward safely reopening the library to the public. A draft of the reopening plan can be found on our website and public comment is welcome using the form at the bottom of the page. Currently, we do not have a date set for our building reopening.
Story times on Zoom will continue throughout the summer on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. I have been having fun sharing beautifully illustrated picture books, singing favorite songs, acting out puppets, blowing bubbles and discovering nature with a wonderful group of children and their caregivers near and far.
Although I would rather be with children in person, our online interactions have been a nice way to connect. Contact Tessa at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for access to story times, which we take great measures to make safe and secure.
The first Conway Public Library current events quiz show, “Wait, Wait ... I Got It!” occurred last Thursday on Zoom and Facebook Live. This comical display was a blast to create and take part in, and could not have been done without a team of funny creative people.
Clay Groves of 93.5 WMWV and the Fish Nerds podcast was our lead host and kept us all on track. Our panelists were Sara Moore of Enlightened Horizons, Chris Proulx of White Mountains TV and Joshua Snell of Service Master Clean. They kept us laughing and engaged with their individually written limericks, and silly news stories.
There were a handful of sharp-minded contestants: Andrea Libby, Melissa Florio, Mickey Hardt and Kathleen Stone, who handled the quiz question answers with humor and without fluster.
Our next game show, “The COVID Price is Right!” will take place on Thursday, July 9, with Jeff Beavers as your host. Go to conwaypubliclibrary.org for more information, and I hope you will join us.
On Thursday, June 18, we will be providing a great opportunity from 7 to 8 p.m.: “Fake News, the Virus and Social Unrest: How to get the information you need to stay safe and sane in uncertain times.”
The global COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest over racial justice has spread accompanied by confusing, misleading and politically charged information, leaving people uncertain about how to get reliable information. Join in for this online program featuring veteran national journalist Randall Mikkelsen to discuss how to stay safe, sane and well informed in confusing times.
Mikkelsen has worked as a financial and political journalist with Thomson Reuters since he joined the Reuters News agency in 1988. He has covered many of the major stories of the era, including the fall of the Soviet Union, the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, the war on terrorism and the financial crisis. Now he leads a team of journalists that has been covering financial and health policy implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as corporate social responsibility issues.
Mikkelsen, who has lived in Plaistow since 2009, was a front-row member of the White House press corps for nearly seven years. He also covered the Justice Department, CIA and other agencies in Washington and served postings in Philadelphia and Stockholm, Sweden. As a desk editor in Washington, he handled major stories from around the globe.
He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
If you would like to take part in virtual programming through the Conway Public Library, please go to conwaypubliclibrary.org to sign up, or call (603) 447-5552 and we would be happy to assist you.
