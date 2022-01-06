By Kathryn Keene
The Conway Public Library will be a busy place after the holidays, so get your 2022 calendars ready. On Monday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., you can say goodbye to that ornery green thing that has been living with you. No, not the Grinch. The Conway Public Library is having a Plant Swap to celebrate Houseplant Appreciation Day. You can bring in your favorite — or less-than-favorite — house plant and leave with a new green friend. Sometimes, a new living “thing” in the home can spark joy, green or otherwise.
Speaking of “sparking joy,” Tessa let us know that the Jan. 14 is Organize Your House Day, so please check out (literally) a Marie Kondo book or listen to her books on the Libby App.
Also on Jan. 10, we will have an in-person, with-masks, presentation by local lover of all thing’s history, Michael Callis. His illustrated presentation of Anti-Slavery Tokens of Liberty, will enrich your knowledge base of the advancement of liberty in our country from 1792 through the Civil War. These tokens will be on hand for you to see. They tell the story of the international protests that took place via these tokens, which were used as currency. This comes just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The presentation begins at 6 p.m. in the Ham Community Room.
Another timely program, also focused on 18th Century New England, will be here on Greenwood Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Banjos, bones and Ballads is also an in-person presentation of traditional songs rich in local history and will be presented by Portsmouth’s Jeff Warner. Through tavern songs and banjo tunes, and thanks to a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities, you can enhance your understanding of the working people who built our country. Masks are required, and although an adult program, older children are certainly welcome. The snow date for this event is Thursday, Jan. 13.
Check out our always-updated website for other ongoing events like Vexio Kart, Maker Madness, and Lego Building Club. Throughout the month you can find story times, teen group events and book clubs. The library is always anxious to share local artistic talent. This New Year kicks off with Thomm Perkin’s sculpture exhibit in the Periodical Room, and the fifth annual Skateboard Art Show and Auction, which benefits the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park, in the Ham Community Room.
Help the Library help you create a pattern for your “best year.” We work for you and can bring useful programming that will help you navigate through the winters of your life. The library is a great resource for helping the community we love grow. Thanks for being there.
Feel free to contact me with any questions or program ideas: kkeene@conwaypublic library.org.
