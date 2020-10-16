Eaton artist Peter Blue has been a beloved contributor of imagination, whimsy, and creativity to the Conway Public Library throughout many years. His latest installment of “Cards and Letters Clothesline Show” has been on display in the Ham Room of the library since the beginning of September, and will be coming down at the end of October. All are encouraged to view these amazing collage images while they are on display.
A local middle school student, in partnership with Tara McKenzie, has started a new writing group at the library, and are welcoming new members. This middle-school age creative writing "squad" will provide opportunities to share stories, ideas, and adventures getting crazy with language every Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. Fun is a must, and this activity is available in-person in the Ham Room (masks and distancing are required) and simultaneously on Zoom. Email Tara, at tmckenzie@conwaypubliclibrary.org to join or ask questions.
Halloween activities may be limited this year, but there is still plenty of seasonal fun to be had at the library.
Collin Laracy is a 12 year-old Kennett Middle School student who would like for you to attend his Halloween haunt. Since he was a toddler, he has been fascinated with Halloween and animatronics. After visiting a family friends’ decorated house with crazy Halloween props that came “alive,” he was determined that was what he wanted to be a part of. He has over 20 animatronics ranging from 3 feet high to 10 feet high as well as hundreds of various Halloween decorations.
For the past several years, Collin has constructed a haunted house for his friends to visit. In his younger years, it consisted of decorations in one room. Gradually over the years, the haunting has spread out into the entire house.
About three years ago, the noise got to be too much for his parents and everything was set up in the basement. Once given the blank slate of the basement, he began designing the haunted house with tunnels, flashing lights, and different theme rooms. Decorating became a family event, with his younger sister Katie helping out. When Collin isn't searching for the newest Halloween animatronic, he is mountain biking, skiing or drawing.
If you are brave enough to attend Collin’s event on Thursday, Oct. 29, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., reserve your opportunity right away by calling Tessa at (603) 447-5552 or emailing her at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org. Note that CDC recommended masks are required, and no more than a group of four individuals will be permitted through the Ham Room location at a time.
On Friday, Oct. 30, (the day before Halloween) from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be an “All Hallows’ Read” celebration in the library park. See Tara and Tessa at the book give-away table, and enjoy a spooky read to keep or share. Books will be available for all ages while supplies last. Children who would like a non-Halloween themed book may choose from a selection of gentle titles donated by the Believe in Books Foundation.
"All Hallows’ Read" is the brainchild of author Neil Gaiman. In 2010 he had the sudden inspiration to start a new holiday tradition that involved giving books. The next major holiday was Halloween and "All Hallows’ Read" was born. The idea behind All Hallows’ Read is to encourage people to “give someone a scary book for Halloween.” Old books, new books, secondhand books, hardcovers, paperbacks, eBooks, audiobooks, they are all fair game.
Gather together and share a book with family or friends, or gift a total stranger as a random act of kindness. Rather than a sugary treat, "All Hallows’ Read" gives someone an experience by connecting that person with a story.
While booksellers were quick to embrace the book giving aspect of "All Hallows’ Read," libraries quickly embraced the reading aspect. And during the month of October, librarians encourage patrons to read a scary book to celebrate Halloween. It became a celebration of reading as well as one of books. If you don’t enjoy scary books, Gaiman encourages you to try something creepy or spooky or atmospheric. If none of those suit your taste, try something seasonal. If you don’t care for the theme, then simply read. Read a book this Halloween.
To learn more about All Hallows’ Read go to allhallowsread.com.
