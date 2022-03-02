By Brett Gagnon
The Conway Public Library has a new meeting space available to reserve: our new Privacy Pod. Made possible by grants from the National Institutes of Health, National Library of Medicine, and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The primary purpose of the Privacy Pod will be for telehealth appointments.
When not reserved, the Privacy Pod is available for anyone to use for online meetings or as a more secluded space to work. To reserve the Privacy Pod, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org, click on Meeting Rooms, and then on Request a Meeting Room. You are also welcome to call (603-447-5552) or come in to reserve any space.
There are two programs left in March for the online medical series that is part of the grant from the National Institutes of Health and the National Library of Medicine; in conjunction with the Gibson Center for Senior Services and the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health.
“Understanding Clinical Trials,” with Dr. Eric Shelov, will be held on Thursday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. and “All of Us Research Program” will be held on Thursday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m.
The best way to register for one or both of these programs is through the Conway Public Library’s event calendar on our website. Click on the program for additional information and for the link to register.
We are trying some new programs in the month of March. Mini Movers is an active story time for preschoolers and their caregivers (siblings are welcome, too). It will be held Thursdays beginning March 10 at 9:30 a.m. in the Conway Recreation Gym at 176 Main St. in Conway. Registration is appreciated at bit.ly/CPLMiniMovers.
The pajama story time "Rainbows and Leprechauns" is happening for preschoolers, siblings and their caregivers on Thursday, March 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. It’s a fun hour of crafts, songs, and stories. All in our pajamas.
Also on Thursday, March 3, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., join us for a meet-and-greet with local artist Thom Perkins. His sculptures have been on display since January in the Periodical Room. Perkins will discuss the imagery in his artwork including drawing and photography. Be sure to come in to see the sculptures before they leave.
A family asked us if they could start a Pokemon Club, so we said, “Of Course!” On Fridays in March from 3:45-4:45pm, children ages 7+ are invited to join in to learn about the Pokemon Trading Card Game, trade cards, build decks, battle, and create strategies.
Later in the month, join us online for the program “Maps of the White Mountains: 1642 to 1990,” on Wednesday, March 23, at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Starting with the first map of the White Mountains in 1642, Adam Apt will look at how maps and cartography have changed over the years to modern day. Register for the program by going to bit.ly/WMMaps.
The Friends of the Conway Public Library Board meet each month on the third Wednesday, March 16, at 3:45 p.m. Meetings are open to the public. Call the Library at (603) 447-5552 to attend a meeting or find out more about how the Friends support CPL.
The Library Board of Trustees meets monthly on the third Tuesday, March 15, at 4 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.
Looking forward to seeing you soon at the Conway Public Library.
