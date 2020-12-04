Does music soothe your soul? On Monday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. we can look forward to "The Guitar in Latin America: Continuities, Changes and Bicultural Strumming," a virtual program made possible by the New Hampshire Humanities and the Conway Public Library.
Jose Lezcano presents a multimedia musical program that showcases the guitar in Latin America as an instrument that speaks many languages. Lezcano presents a variety of musical styles: indigenous strummers in ritual festivals from Ecuador, Gaucho music from Argentina, European parlor waltzes from Venezuela, and Afro-Brazilian samba-pagode. He also plays pieces by Villa-Lobos, Brouwer, Lauro, Barrios, Pereira and examples from his Fulbright-funded research in Ecuador.
This is a virtual program. Please register for Zoom access by emailing tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org. Access will not be guaranteed after 5 p.m.
The library Ham Room has a new art display created by Isaac Rader through the month of December during regular library hours. All framed prints and gift cards are available for purchase through Isaac.
Rader lives in Intervale. He received his bachelor of arts in English from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., in 2017. He was just one class shy of graduating with a minor in Art. Since graduation, Isaac has taken classes at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction in animation, comics and digital coloring.
Rader’s art could be seen at his one-man art show "ARTillery" in North Conway in August 2014. His pet portraits were on display at Bark in the Park in 2018. Rader was selected to participate in 2016 and 2017 in the juried art show "Unspoken Words: Works by Autistic Artists" at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center in Bethlehem. He is a member of the Mount Washington Valley Art Association.
Rader’s artwork was previously shown at the Conway Public Library and his media at that time was primarily pencil on paper. His most recent works are created from pencil sketches of his photographs of local scenes which are then uploaded to Photoshop to digitally color. The result is an interesting blend of hand and computerized drawing, collage, and intriguing color composition taken from the original photos. They include images of Lake Winnipesaukee, Crawford Notch in summer and fall, the North Conway train station in spring and the turntable in North Conway. Each commemorates the natural beauty of New Hampshire.
Santa is available for a visit through the Conway Public Library virtually on Friday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. He cares deeply about your children and does not want them to miss out on any of the magic of the holidays, and that includes talking to Santa, and giving him a wish list.
If your children would like to enjoy some holiday stories, songs, and chats with Santa, sign up by emailing tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org. You can have them complete a letter with their wish list, and have them write a question or comment to be included during the Zoom meet up.
Letters may be delivered in person and slipped in a special mailbox at the circulation desk, or mailed to Santa c/o Conway Public Library, 15 Greenwood Ave., Conway NH 03818. Be sure to sign up by 3 p.m. on the day of the event to be guaranteed access.
