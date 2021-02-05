February brings Black History month. A group known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History sponsored a national Negro History week in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
The event inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize local celebrations, establish history clubs and host performances and lectures. This week has evolved to become Black History Month or African American History Month.
For me, Black History Month serves as a reminder that the contributions by people of color need to be integrated daily into our consciousness, and that we (particularly white people) bear a responsibility to reeducate ourselves about how colonization of America has profoundly impacted generations of black Americans.
It is nearly impossible to do this work without access to poetry, biographies, art, and literature which elevates Black voices and experiences. These efforts and interests need to be woven into how we talk and read to our children, as we ourselves read, listen, observe, and grow.
The children’s room has a wonderful display of picture books celebrating Black voices, from “Firebird,” by the superbly accomplished dancer Misty Copeland, to “Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut,” by Derrick Barnes, which is a celebration of community, culture and self-esteem, to classics such as “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats, which highlights the simple joys of playful discoveries among a fresh snowfall in a city neighborhood.
Bring your children to explore our wide collection of fiction, nonfiction, and biography for all ages, or request curbside service.
I invite you to join me in expanding my reading choices to include more black, LatinX, Asian and Native culture perspectives, and contributions. I consider myself extremely lucky every day to work within the beautiful walls of the Conway Library, surrounded by the inspiration of every type of reading imaginable. Some popular authors that are shaping our conversation about race include but are not limited to: Ibram X. Kendi, Colson Whitehead, Shomari Wills, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers, Angie Thomas, Danez Smith, Danzy Senna, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Nic Stone. We love to receive purchase suggestions to make improvements to the diversity of our collection. Stop in and tell us about your must-read suggestions.
If you are looking for a little inspiration combined with humor, check out the virtual presentation on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. from the Museum of Bad Art: Living Through Tough Times. Join the libraries of the Northern NH Library Cooperative — Conway, Jackson, Madison, and Cook in Tamworth: As we endure a global pandemic, political upheaval, and unrelenting climate change, we examine works from the MOBA Collection to discern how art reflects adversity. Sign up for this program by clicking on the link in the calendar section of conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Michael Frank is the Curator in Chief of the Museum Of Bad Art. An acolyte who studied under the strict tutelage of the founding Esteemed Curator, Mr. Frank now heads the entire department.
His appointment to this position was due to his record of contributing more art to MOBA than anyone other than the Esteemed Curator (and that he already had a tuxedo). A professional musician and entertainer with enviable balloon-twisting skills, he lives in Boston.
How are you staying connected to your community during social distancing through the Covid pandemic? Let us know by emailing tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org and we will write it on a heart to decorate our circulation area, or come in and fill out a heart in your writing. This will help us to decorate for Valentine’s Day and add to a welcoming space.
For more information about the Conway Public Library follow us on Facebook and Instagram, visit our website: conwaypubliclibrary.org, or call us at (603) 447-5552. We are open to the masked public at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway.
