September brings engaging programs through the Conway Public Library for all audiences. Children and their caregivers are invited to enjoy physically distanced fun and learning in the library park, and some opportunities through zoom will be available for children, teens and adults.
Some require registration and programs are often being added, so it is important to check in on the details which may always be found through the library website.
The following are some programs happening over the next couple of weeks, with no registration required:
Dixie Leigh is back with some yoga fun every Thursday at 11 a.m. in the park. Children and their caregivers will be safely spaced apart in the fresh air while they stretch, move, imagine, and sing. Dixie always provides a healthy, welcoming space for participants.
If you and your little people haven’t had an opportunity to join Riley Waygood for harmonious, energetic, musical learning and fun, now may be the chance. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to enjoy songs, rhythm, movement and instrument exploration with educator Waygood for four Friday sessions at 10:30 a.m.
Getting outside as much as possible with your loved ones is one of the best ways to reduce stress, keep healthy and fit, build memories and share quality time together.
As a bonus, outdoor recreation is usually free! Hiking has always been a wonderful way to enjoy our beautiful mountains in the valley, with huge rewards through nature exploration and stunning views. But, what if your children are young and you aren’t sure which trails are appropriate for them to handle, and how best to safely prepare?
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 3:30 p.m. in the library park, Tin Mountain naturalist and avid hiker Matt Maloney will share information and thoughts on how to have an enjoyable time hiking with children of all ages on our local trails.
He will share tips on the 10 essentials for all backpacks, good hikes for little ones, Leave-No-Trace habits that can be instilled at a young age, and most importantly making hiking fun for children. It’s tough having little legs sometimes and there are great ways to engage kids with their natural sense of wonder while hiking along to a destination.
Older kids will also want to come along as Maloney can go over fun activities for learning the local landscape with a map and compass and binoculars. An emphasis on less traveled paths will be made!
All presenters will have access to the newly purchased library speaker and sound system, allowing sound to travel well over outdoor noise.
For more information about resources and programs at the Conway Public Library, call (603) 447-5552, go to our website: conwaypubliclibrary.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.