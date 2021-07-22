Summer break for local schools is finally here. Children and families look forward to weeks of adventure and relaxation. No homework to do, no textbook insight, no pop quizzes interrupting a Monday morning. However, did you know there is a correlation between summer vacation for students and a regression in academic proficiency? Most important, as a parent, how do I keep my children engaged in their learning? I am here with some summer fun suggestions on how you can foster your child's academic skills all while making the most out of summer break.
Let us dive into the concept of the summer slide. Research shows the decline in achievement levels based on retaining knowledge in areas such as reading and math when returning to school in the fall after the summer break. Avoid the summer slide and build on your children's knowledge even when outside the classroom. Continuing your child's learning through the summer months can involve family engagement, opportunities for creativity, and new experiences.
The best way to sharpen your child's reading skills — keep reading. The Conway Public Library is currently hosting a summer reading program, "Tails and Tales," in collaboration with the Children's Librarians of New Hampshire, where readers of all ages can complete bingo challenge cards in exchange for great prizes.
Find a title that excites your child and explore the endless options to foster that lifelong love of reading. The library offers something for everyone and our knowledgeable library staff is happy to connect you to your ideal reading venture.
Continue your child's love of learning through new experiences. The library has a full calendar of events geared towards every age group. A full listing of featured events can be found on the events section of our website conwaypubliclibrary.org. Don’t miss our next event Frog Discovery Time with Green Mountain Conservation Group on July 28 at 3:30 p.m. in the library park. All events are free and open to the public, hosted under our new canopy tent.
Bring learning to life during these months. Dive deeper into your own experiences and stimulate your child's brain by asking questions or encouraging them to research their own answers. Venture into the wonderful White Mountains around us and allow your child to explore. Did they see any animal or tracks unknown to them? Find some books on New Hampshire wildlife, reserve a library pass to enjoy a family day at Squam Lakes Science Center or continue the adventure by recording these moments either in drawing or writing. These memories you create inspire their own stories to share.
Parents who are actively involved in their child's learning and development is the best educational tool there is. Library staff is happy to help assist in finding resources that meet your child’s reading desires and skill level and play a small part in their summer success. It only takes a few moments of a day to escape the summer slide. The school year-end does not mean the learning stops - be sure to discover something new every day.
