CONCORD — The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Hampshire turns 36 years old in 2020. While the Torch Run will certainly look different in 2020, not even a pandemic can still the spirit of the Flame of Hope.
For the past 35 years, the Torch Run has featured members of New Hampshire law enforcement running with the Flame of Hope in 28 different “legs” of a route that crisscrosses the Granite State. The Torch Run usually happens earlier in the year, is associated with the SONH State Summer Games at UNH and the runners are predominately members of N.H. law enforcement.
In 2020, the Torch Run has been reimagined to a virtual event that anyone can participate in. Anyone who wants to support this year’s event can purchase a “Braver Together” T-shirt or hat for just $30. When someone makes a purchase at SONH.org, they will be asked to pledge the number of miles they intend to run. Those that are running, walking or rolling in the virtual Torch Run are asked to wear their Braver Together items and join others doing the same between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6.
Anyone not wanting to run can simply answer the mileage question with a zero and know that their purchase will still support SONH at this critical time.
“For the past 35 years members of New Hampshire Law Enforcement have demonstrated commitment and dedication to our athletes,” said Mary Conroy, president and CEO of Special Olympics NH.
Dave Bailey, director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Hampshire, added: “We’re looking forward to a great turnout from members of law enforcement, and for the first time, members of the community.”
Special Olympics NH plans on posting Torch Run pictures and videos on the SONH website and social media channels so athletes know that they are not alone.
Athletes have been participating in their own virtual event for the past several weeks. The “Granite State Restart” is keeping athletes active as they climb a virtual mountain and track their activities. Points and prizes are earned with the completion of activities both physical and social. The top prize for athletes is a Granite State Restart T-shirt.
Virtual Torch Run participants will be given the opportunity to add $10 to their item purchase to help cover the cost of T-shirts for athletes participating in the Restart.
Special Olympics New Hampshire is an accredited program of Special Olympics International and is part of an international global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports. It empowers people with intellectual disabilities to become accepted and valued members of their communities, which leads to a more respectful and inclusive society for all.
