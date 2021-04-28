CONWAY — Kennett High School junior Veronica Carboni, of Albany uccessfully passed the Intermediate Moves in the Field test on Friday during a Gate City Skating Club test session held at the Conway Arena Ice Rink in Nashua.
Carboni is a member of the Mount Washington Valley Skating Club and has been working on her skating skills under the direction of Coach Monica Nicoll.
Carboni was tested on her ability to perform backward double 3-turns, brackets in the field sequence, forward twizzles, inside slide chasse pattern and a spiral sequence on the ice.
Carboni has now completed the first five in the U.S. Figure Skating Association's test structure for competitive skating and plans to test again for the next level next season.
Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is an official U.S. Figure Skating Association club that offers Learn to Skate lessons, and opportunities to participate in skating shows, compete and advance in the sport of skating. For more information on the club or to register for lessons held at Ham Ice Arena in Conway Village, go to mwvsc.org.
