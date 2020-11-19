INTERVALE — For the first time in 26 years, the beloved holiday fundraiser, Journey to the North Pole has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the past two weeks, the state of New Hampshire and surrounding states have seen an unprecedented increase in number of cases, travel restrictions, and public concern. Believe in Books Literacy Foundation has taken into consideration those concerns and has made the decision to cancel Journey to the North Pole for 2020.
Executive Director A.O. Lucy said he is devastated to have to deliver this decision but believes it is the right thing to do for the community, visitors, volunteers and staff. For the past-quarter century, this event has brought thousands of guests and millions of dollars to the North Country each year.
“We are acutely aware of the added economic blow to local business, our business partners, and the hearts and souls of our guests, certainly not to mention the effect it will have on our already strained literacy programs,” he said
Lucy believes the long-term safety and health of all involved greatly outweigh the economic setback the cancellation may cause.
“We are down, but not out,” said Lucy as he worked with his staff to implement the closure of the event and create a move forward plan for the foundation.
Believe in Books Literacy Foundation staff is currently reaching out to all Journey ticket holders, who will receive a voucher that is redeemable for either the 2021 or the 2022 Journey to the North Pole.
Journey to the North Pole is a fundraiser for Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, which is a charitable 501 (c)(3) non-profit with a mission to advance healthy development of young minds through literacy programs that encourage early reading, imagination and physical activity.
For more information, go to believeinbooks.org.
