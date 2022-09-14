Stacey Doll

Stacey Doll is owner of Rooted by Stacey. (COURTESY PHOTO)

JACKSON — At the March Jackson Town Meeting, the voters approved Article 9 Facilities Committee to raise $25,000 for the purpose of forming a Facilities Committee to explore the needs of all town buildings and facilities.

Co-chaired by Jackson School Board Chair, Genn Anzaldi and Selectman Barbara Campbell the committee consists of Jackson residents who are volunteering their time.

