JACKSON — At the March Jackson Town Meeting, the voters approved Article 9 Facilities Committee to raise $25,000 for the purpose of forming a Facilities Committee to explore the needs of all town buildings and facilities.
Co-chaired by Jackson School Board Chair, Genn Anzaldi and Selectman Barbara Campbell the committee consists of Jackson residents who are volunteering their time.
Members are: Joyce Allan, Joan Aubrey, Dick Bennett, Emily Benson, David Campbell, Kathleen Flammia, Tish Hanlon, Alicia Hawkes, Lori Keenan, Sarah Kimball, Ginger Perkins, Jennifer Pribble, Lichen Rancourt, Marilyn Rodes, Susan Ross Parent, Ellie Spiers, Bill Terry, Linda Terry, Linda Tierney, Barbara Theriault, Alison Verran and Stephen Wieder.
The mission of the facilities committee is to, “educate the community, taxpayers and residents about the Town of Jackson’s public facilities in order to determine the highest and best use of existing facilities as well as consideration for facilities which may be needed in the future.”
The committee has invited the North Country Council Regional Planning Commission and Economic Development District to share the results of their North Country Rising Resiliency planning process. North Country Council is one of nine regional planning commissions in New Hampshire established by RSA 36:46. The commission’s region consist of serving 50 communities and 25 unincorporated places in the northern third of New Hampshire. The commission serves in an advisory role to local governments in order to promote coordinated planning, growth, efficient land use, transportation access and environmental protection.
Whereas the entire staff of North Country Council was involved in the North Country Rising planning process, Stacey Doll, the council’s community resiliency planner, led the planning process and hosted focus group meetings, interviews and attended public events to listen to the assets and challenges across the region and across economic sectors.
Doll, owner of Rooted by Stacey, has over 20 years of experience in land use, community, and sustainability planning work. She is a member of the American Planners Association and has been a certified planner with the American Institute of certified planners since 2004.Doll has her permaculture design certification, several advanced permaculture design diplomas and has taught permaculture courses and workshops throughout the region for the past six years.
She has been an adjunct professor at Green Mountain College and a guest teacher at Colby Sawyer College teaching a variety of permaculture courses. She is the founder of Root to Rise, a non-profit organization providing permaculture education and empowerment programs through hands-on learning and experiential education. Doll rejoined North Country Council part-time in the fall of 2020 to become the council’s community resiliency planner.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center, Doll will join the Jackson Community Facilities Committee to share a presentation on the results of the North Country Rising Plan and to lead a conversation on how to integrate resiliency into planning at the community level. Child Care and dessert will be offered. All taxpayers, residents and interested persons are welcome to attend.
