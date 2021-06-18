CONWAY — The Conway Historical Society will hold what organizers are calling perhaps the largest book sale ever to be held in Conway Village this coming Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
According to CHS president Ken Rancourt and vice president Brian P. Wiggin, thousands of books have been donated. Wiggin says a local book dealer who lived in Albany bur had a store in New York City died and bequeathed many unread books to the Conway Historical Society. These include novels, historical work and books on psychology, religion, how-to subjects and sports. There are also antiquarian and paper products with hundreds of pieces of sheet music and magazines.
Books will sell for $1 each as will pieces of sheet music and magazines. Six books may be purchased for $5. Discounts will be given to those buying large amounts.
There are also paintings available for sale - individually priced, from the CHS which have no relevancy to Conway. Proceeds will go to benefit the renovation of the 1818 Lord-Eastman House on Main Street - the Historical Society's home.
The sale will occur between the Robert Frost School (the former St. Charles Catholic Church) and the Brown (Congregational) Church on Main Street. Parking is available next to the brick structure. For further information, call Ken and Jane Rancourt at (603) 447-2720 or Wiggin at (603) 447-3426.
