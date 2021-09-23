Green Mountain Conservation Group will be presenting an online forum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., featuring local community leaders, organizations, and scientists who are tackling the issue of plastics and find out about the latest research, legislation and possible solutions.
Tara Schroeder and Jill Emerson from the Green Mountain Conservation Group, members of the Tamworth Recycling Project and former Selectman Willie Farnum of Tamworth will share some perspectives on plastics, from its history and chemistry to its ecological and human impacts.
Presentations will include findings from current microplastics research in the Ossipee Watershed, followed by a presentation of the financial and social impacts on communities, current political and corporate actions, and local solutions. A series of short presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session and discussion.
This program is a collaboration between Green Mountain Conservation Group, Chocorua Lake Conservancy, the Cook Memorial Library, Conway Public Library, and the Tamworth Recycling Project.
Pre-register for this online event via Zoom at www.gmcg.org. This program is made possible in part by the support of The Dorr Foundation and N.H. Moose Plate Conservation Grant Fund to support Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Less Plastic Initiative in 2021-2023.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth. Green Mountain Conservation Group also partners with friends across the border in Parsonsfield and Porter, Maine, through the Saco River Corridor Commission.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense approaches to resolving problems. For more information, visit www.gmcg.org.
Green Mountain Conservation Group AmeriCorps members collect samples from Ossipee Lake to analyze for microplastics in August of 2021.
