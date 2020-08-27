EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group is in the final week of the 2020 Watershed Challenge. This is a community-wide effort to generate $90,000 for the preservation of the children's watershed through research, education, advocacy and land conservation.
In January, a family foundation offered Green Mountain Conservation Group a significant matching opportunity: raise $45,000 from individual donations by Aug. 31 and the foundation will make a grant of the same amount.
Since then, the staff, development committee and every member of the board have engaged the watershed community in myriad ways to reach the goal, including Facebook fundraisers, a "Polar Plunge" and a silent auction. Letters have been written, emails sent, phone calls made and personal visits made.
A broad new contingent of supporters through the 24-hour online “NH Gives” campaign in June, and advanced the cause of solid-waste reduction by becoming the local outpost for the nationwide “Got Sneakers” recycling drive.
The result is nearly 300 unique donations totaling approximately $41,000. The 10 members of the board of directors have led the way with pledges and donations exceeding $15,000.
Green Mountain Conservation Group are heartened and inspired by the broad base of support, particularly amidst the stress and uncertainty of this awful pandemic. In the final days, Green Mountain Conservation Group is asking for help to make the final push to $45,000.
Donations can made at gmcg.org/join-us or by downloading and print a 2020 Watershed Challenge contribution form at gmcg.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-Watershed-Challenge-Pledge-Form.pdf. Return the form with a check or enter a pledge for whatever amount you are able to send by Dec. 31, 2020. Whether you send money now or later, the support will qualify for the match.
