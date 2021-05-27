The Saco River Watershed Stream Crossing Assessment Project seeks to assess all road-stream crossings (culverts) within the watershed using the New Hampshire Stream Crossing Assessment Protocol.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group collected data for over 150 stream crossings in 2020 in the towns of Effingham, Freedom and Ossipee last summer, and will continue to collect data for more than 250 stream crossings this summer in the towns of Madison, Tamworth and Sandwich.
The collected information is used to rate each culvert for its compatibility with the stream, its resistance to flooding, and its ability to allow fish and other aquatic species to pass through.
The information will be accessible in a state managed database and can be utilized by the public and other stakeholders. This project is a collaboration between Green Mountain Conservation Group, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Saco Headwaters Alliance, North Country Council, Saco-Swift LAC, and Trout Unlimited, with support from New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, New Hampshire Geological Survey, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Natural Resources Conservation Service, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and University of New Hampshire Technology Transfer Center.
The watershed has a tremendous diversity of terrestrial and aquatic habitats, including mountains, forests, wetlands, small streams and open space that support a variety of critical wildlife, as well as a variety of recreational hot spots for people.
Several resident cold and warm water fish species and several threatened or endangered wildlife species are found here. There are between approximately 26,000 crossings in the state of New Hampshire. Properly designed and installed culverts are less vulnerable to damage during extreme storm events and allow wildlife to access critical habitats that are located up- or downstream.
By understanding the condition of culverts across the entire watershed, communities, state agencies, municipalities, and conservation organizations will have the information needed to identify and conduct successful culvert replacement projects that will improve community infrastructure resilience and ecological connectivity. An understanding of this depth will also strengthen the relationship between various grant applicants/partnerships, opening up a variety of opportunities from different funding sources.
More information about the project is available at gmcg.org. Green Mountain Conservation Group and New Hampshire Fish and Game will also host an information session via Zoom for town officials, road agents and other stakeholders to learn more about the project on Wednesday, June 9, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Register in advance for the meeting at gmcg.org. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing on Green Mountain Conservation Group’s website as well.
For more information about the summer 2021 assessments in the towns of Madison, Tamworth and Sandwich, contact Tara Schroeder, Project Coordinator for the Ossipee Watershed, at education@gmcg.org.
