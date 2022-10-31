By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
I spoke with Marianne, our executive director, and Charlie Macomber, our longtime board member, about the WindowDressers program. Charlie reported that this year, volunteers made 209 custom inserts, which is about 50 percent more than they have ever attempted. Not only did they do more, they finished early. We are grateful to everyone that helped with this project. If you are interested in learning more about this program for next year, call (603) 356-3231. We start organizing 2023’s WindowDressers program in March/April, measurements are taken in May, June and July, and inserts are assembled at the Community Build in October.
Since November starts this week, we are in Thanksgiving planning mode. It is with much gratitude that we thank Bergeron Technical Services. Shawn, Linda, and Kate have graciously agreed to again sponsor our Thanksgiving Lunch this year. We will be serving these meals on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16 and 17.
The beginning of the month is always full here, and this week is no exception. Tuesday will be a Gibson/Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Lunch and Learn, Adventure with Confidence.
Wednesday will be an onsite visit from Little Angels Service Dogs, and then a trip to The Conway Area Humane Society, to visit their cat room after lunch.
Thursday is a visit with Opening Minds through Art at 12:30 p.m. and Friday we will have a Friday Painters group.
I wanted to mention that we have two incredible trips coming up the first half of next year. Spotlight on Santa Fe: March 20-25, 2023, highlights include a walking tour of Santa Fe Plaza, open-air tram tour, Loretto Chapel, Santa Fe School of Cooking, Turquoise Trail, Allan Houser Sculpture Garden, Bandelier National Monument and El Santuario de Chimayo. The trip is for six nights, and does include eight meals. For more details, go to gateway.gocollette.com/link/1100656.
We are also going to England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland April 16-30, 2023. We will spend time in Edinburgh, York, travel on the high-speed train, see London, enjoy afternoon tea, visit Stonehenge, Bath, Wales, Cardiff Castle and take part in a Welsh evening. Then onto Ireland with visits to Waterford, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Ring of Kerry and Dublin, and we will experience a traditional Irish night. Learn more about this trip at gateway.gocollette.com/link/1100644.
Our Book Club met on Tuesday and have narrowed the first book choice down to three. We meet again on Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. and welcome everyone to join in. We are working with Conway Public Library to see which one they can get us first, so that we can read it by Nov. 22.
Open enrollment for Medicare Part D began on Oct. 15, and if you find all of it confusing, we can help. We have a certified ServiceLink counselor, Ele Border, who will help you navigate which plan is best for you, and how to sign up for that plan. Border is on our board of directors, and some of you might know her from filling in on our Meals on Wheels routes when we are stuck. Border is a wonderful resource, and very easy to talk with.
Call Penny here at the Gibson Center between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (603) 356-3231 and ask her to send you a Plan Finder. The Plan Finder will come with a self-addressed stamped envelope, for you to send back to us. Once Border reviews your information, she will reach out and set up an appointment with you.
Medicare Part D is a prescription drug plan for people 65 and older. Open Enrollment, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, is when you can set up or switch Medicare Part D programs. Service Link and the Gibson Center offer free, unbiased information about all offered drug plans so you can compare your current list of medications and make the best choice. All consultations are free. Don't wait, appointments fill up quickly.
Our regular activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.; Little Angels Service Dogs is on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; belly dancing class is Friday at 9:30 a.m. We are currently still offering 1:1 Computer Tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment.
Advanced Health Care Planning with Joan Lanoie and Understanding Health-care Decisions with Dr. Charles Felton are both offered here onsite by appointment. Dr. Felton can help you understand multiple prescription and disease or aging related issues, so many people are confused by what they hear or read. Dr. Felton is eager to help you feel confident and comfortable with your decisions.
The menu for this week: Tuesday, beef stew; Wednesday, Kim’s chicken casserole; Thursday, pesto primavera; Friday, mac and cheese with hot dogs.
We look forward to seeing you soon.
