It has been an unusual and rather trying time for all of us over the past several months. I now have a clearer appreciation of how Dorothy felt when she said, “Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
Despite having to close the center to the public, our staff still managed to provide takeout meals Mondays through Fridays and continued to deliver Meals on Wheels, thanks to the support of so many amazing volunteer drivers.
In order to give you some idea as to where we are now and where we hope to be in the near future, I am including the following statement from our favorite Executive Director George Cleveland:
“Greetings from the Gibson Center! Hopefully, we can soon tell you when we will start serving congregate meals again and resume some of our programs. We are almost there. We are awaiting final guidelines from the state and then we can set to work.
“On Monday, June 29, we brought the whole staff back together for the first time in 3½ months. As you may recall, we have been on split shifts since mid-March so we could limit any potential exposure to the staff and continue serving Meals on Wheels and take out meals from the dining room door. Needless to say, it was great to see everyone, even behind masks.
“For the latest news on restarting programs, stay tuned to the website and Facebook page, as well as The Conway Sun and the radio stations. We may drop you an email as well. Obviously, there will be some new protocols to follow and we’ll let you know about that, too.
“The hugest of thanks to everyone who participated in our spring appeal and NH Gives. The response to both was overwhelming and we are so grateful.
“A lot of work remains and as you know, we’re not out of the woods yet, but we would not have gotten this far without your support and an incredible staff, board and splendiferous volunteers.”
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, beans and franks; Tuesday, baked black oak ham; Wednesday, pasta bolognese; Thursday, roast pork; Friday, egg and cheese strata.
