By Kristen Santuccio
Happy December.
Our executive director at the Gibson Center for Senior Services, Marianne, and our program director, Jill, would like to invite the public to a viewing of the incredible art created by our Opening Minds Through Art artists. We are hosting a public reception on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 12:30 p.m., after our lunch ends. The art is displayed in our Activity Room currently, and we will be sharing it on our social media pages in the coming days.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6:30 to 8 p.m. there will be an online, free workshop to explore having meaningful conversations and plans for end of life in case dementia is involved.
In a supportive and friendly environment, we’ll learn how to specify now what we want or don’t want for medical treatments if we have dementia and aren’t able to make decisions for ourselves. Honest conversation and planning help family and health care providers understand our values and principles.
We’ll offer sample documents and real-life scenarios that raise essential questions people may face. This is something you can do right at home, but you need to register to attend. To register go to nhendoflifeoptions.org/events-2. If you have questions, call (603) 728-5557. A recording will be made of this workshop if you are unable to attend.
As we prepare for the holidays, we know it can be overwhelming at times. We especially want to emphasize that we are filling the month with lighthearted moments, and invite you to come in and share some time with us.
Each week during December, we will have special treats during our lunch meal, and not just what we serve. Raffles, gifts and some of Becky’s corny jokes. We are also offering a Christmas meal on Dec. 14 and 15 served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Our Christmas meals are sponsored by White Mountain Oil and Propane, and we would like to extend our gratitude for this generous gift. Our dining room is decorated for the festivities, and so is the nutrition office.
We would like to invite anyone in the area to remember someone special this holiday season with our Memory Tree. Our tree features red and white bulbs in honor of those who are no longer with us. For $10, a white bulb will be lit for this year, or for a donation of $50, we will light a perpetual red bulb that will shine on the Gibson Center Memory Tree each year. Our tree will be lit in our dining room from Dec. 1 to Jan. 15. If you would like more information, call (603) 356-3231.
Our newsletter is up on our website, full of great information and resources as well. You can also check our menu for the entire month there.
This week’s activities:
Our regular activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.) and Little Angels Service Dogs (10:30-11:15) on Wednesday. Belly dancing class is Friday at 9:30 a.m. Friday Painters are at 12:30 p.m.
We are currently still offering 1:1 computer tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment. Advanced Health Care Planning with Joan Lanoie and Understanding Healthcare Decisions with Dr. Charles Felton are both offered here onsite by appointment.
Dr. Felton can help you understand multiple prescription and disease or aging related issues, so many people are confused by what they hear or read. Dr. Felton is eager to help you feel confident and comfortable with your decisions.
Our menu this week:
Monday, baked omelet; Tuesday, chicken carbonara; Wednesday, ketchup-glazed meatloaf; Thursday, soup and sandwich; Friday, Bierock pie with gravy
We hope to see you soon.
