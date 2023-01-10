By Kristen Santuccio
Happy 2023! There is a sweet sense of optimism in the Gibson Center for Senior Services building as we start this new year. We have some really exciting things coming up, and are looking forward to sharing them with you all.
Please consider familiarizing yourself with The N.H. State Plan on Aging, which is a statewide outreach effort to identify and improve aspects of aging for New Hampshire residents.
Since the last plan was formulated in 2019, we have all lived through tremendous changes, including COVID and health care, housing, fuel and food costs. We here at the Gibson Center hear stories daily that encompass these concerns, and while we can advocate for our aging population, it is so beneficial for you to be a part of this conversation.
Completing this survey will help the state to set priorities and policies for the next few years. You can have your voice heard on Jan. 17 at 12:15 p.m. at the Gibson Center or complete the survey at unh.az1qualtrics.com/jfe/form/sv.
Are you an outdoor lover or more of a hibernator in the winter? The MWV Age-Friendly Community and the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health have created a really fun way to get outside, explore this amazing place we live and just pass the month that never seems to end, January.
Download the winter bingo cards or grab one from us when you come into Gibson. Activities are not only outside, but include things indoors to do, just to keep moving. There are cooking classes through UNH Extension, make some footprint art in the snow, a moonlit walk, climb some stairs, find a new walking trail or create your own fun.
Follow the MWV Age-Friendly Wellness Challenge on Facebook, and share your progress, photos and ideas. Simply fill out the calendar and email it to mwvwellness@gmail.com or drop off at your local library by Feb. 2. Super cool bonus, do any of the activities with a child, and get two points for that activity.
Beginning Jan. 13, on Friday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m., David Smolen of the Conway Public Library will be leading a six-part series of computer classes designed to help you understand and utilize computer devices. There is no cost to attend these classes. If you complete a required number of classes, you will receive a $25 gift card. The classes will run through January and February, and are presented by the Conway Public Library and the Gibson Center, in conjunction with AT&T and Diginuity. Call Marianne at (603) 356-3231 or Smolen at (603) 447-5552 for more information and to sign up.
One of the reasons it is so important to familiarize yourself with technology, as mentioned above, is to protect yourself from fraud and online scams. The Social Security Administration has a ton of information on spotting fake calls, texts, and/or emails at sss.gov/scam.
If you ever question if something is valid, remember, scammers pressure you to act immediately, and to pay in a specific way, you should not give out information that is sensitive. The Social Security Administion will not ask you to provide information or money to get your benefit increase via email or text. They might message you about programs and services, but never for personal information. Remember that this Social Security Adjustment is automatic, and you do not need to verify anything to receive it. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out.
Looking forward to a very busy week ahead. Wednesday, Jan. 11, The Quilt Club will meet at 10 a.m. and then we will be making boxes using origami. Bring in last year's calendar, I have it on good authority that they make beautiful patterned boxes.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, we have representatives from the VA Client Affairs in Concord come up to meet and answer questions. For these appointments, which we offer twice a month, you need to call the VA at (603) 624-9230, Ext. 301. Opening Minds through Art will also take place on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 13, computer classes with Andrea. Call for a one-on-one appointment time. Friday Painters will be meeting after lunch.
The menu for this week: Wednesday, beef burgundy; Thursday, chicken marengo; Fridau, mac and cheese.
We look forward to seeing you soon.
