I’m happy to report that the “Cone for a Cause” benefit that was held at the Trails End Ice Cream Shop last week was a great success. It was a beautiful, hot summer day and the number of people there was amazing. Jill told me that by 9 p.m. — their normal closing time — there was still a line of people waiting to be served. Believe me, it was well worth the wait. If you get the chance to go and try their cones, remember to bring two things — a bib and a friend. The bib will catch any drippings and your friend will be there to help you eat it. The servings are gigantic.
You may also recall that last week, I reported the thrift shop is open every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While those still are the hours for the shop, there has been a change regarding the drop-off of donations.
Since Gibson is currently the only non-profit in the valley accepting donations, we have been inundated with items. Now, I have every faith in Karen and Sharon but even those two monarchs of the thrift shop have their limits.
Therefore, if you have items to donate, please limit your drop offs to Wednesday mornings. As always, we cannot accept furniture, electronics, children’s items or things that are in really poor shape. We hold donations for at least 48 hours before putting them out. If you have questions, contact Karen at (603) 356-3231.
The Gibson Center will be hosting the second in a series of candidate forums. The Republican primary five-minutes forum will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. People who want a link to the event, please email jill@gibsoncenter.org. For people who missed the Democratic Primary Forum, you can request a link at jill@gibsoncenter.org.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s Take out menu: Tuesday, baked beans and franks; Wednesday, hot mustard ham; Thursday, mac and cheese; Friday, bratwurst and sauerkraut.
