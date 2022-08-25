By Kristen Santuccio
It's already the last week of August. It seems impossible.
Over the weekend, I had a chance to talk to a family member about the broad work that the Gibson Center for Senior Service does. We offer many programs that our community might be familiar with, including Meals on Wheels, congregate meals and weekly exercise programs to name a few. However, there are so many more resources here that don’t get as much attention, but are just as valuable.
Monday through Friday we have two buses, including one with handicap access, that are available to transport patrons to different appointments, grocery stores, the library and to the Gibson Center. For some, these pickups are the only way they would have the ability to get out and do these things.
Generally, once a week, one of our buses goes out on a larger day trip. This week, it was a lovely ride to Plymouth to visit the Museum of the White Mountains. We offer trips to plays, restaurants, concerts, beaches, lighthouses, and museums. For me to convey how much people enjoy these trips would be nearly impossible.
Our trips have a waiting list often, and the cost for most trips is nominal because of generous donations or discounted rates from the venue. We have two great trips coming up: "Yesterday’s Child" on Aug. 30 and The Barnstormer’s "Lucky Stiff" on Aug. 31. Call (603) 356-3231 for more information.
As summer winds down, we wanted to let you know that we will be having our Labor Day Craft Fair here on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We have done some landscaping, and have opened up two more vendor spots for this fair and our Columbus Day Fair. Call Karen at (603) 356-3231 or email karen@gibsoncenter.org if you would like more information.
Our Carriage House Thrift Store Mannequin Mania is in full swing. We have enjoyed all of the entries, and look forward to seeing more. Now until Oct. 8, stop in weekly and find our mannequin, photograph yourself with a caption and send it in for a chance to win. Each week, there will be a $5 Carriage House gift card awarded to the best captioned photo.
We are now on the other side of both the Republican and Democratic Five-Minute Forums, and looking towards the New Hampshire Primary on Sept. 13 and the general election on Nov. 8. If you need information regarding absentee ballots, or the absentee ballot application, call us at (603) 356-3231. All of our Meals on Wheels recipients have had an absentee ballot application and instructions sent home this week. Remember to mail, fax or email the absentee ballot application to your local city/town clerk.
Regular activities this week, chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m., Friday at 10:45 a.m.), tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 3 p.m.), strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.). Small Town Quilters will be in on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Little Angels Service Dogs from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. will also be on Wednesday.
Next week’s menu: Monday, chicken florentine; Tuesday, taco bake with toppings; Wednesday, orange ginger pork; Thursday, chicken Parmesan; Friday, baked haddock
We hope to see you soon.
