It is hard to believe this is the last weekend in July, but what a month we have had the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
There were beach trips, concerts, a pet food/senior pet adoption event, a presentation by Dr. Fawn Langerman, Opening Minds through Art, dementia training, weekly bookmobile visits and a resurgence of guests in the dining room for our lunches.
We are so happy to see so many familiar faces, but equally as glad to see the new.
We invite and encourage you to join us for lunch, learn a little about what we do here, and enjoy the company. We have an open seating plan, and it is quite refreshing to see old and new friends congregate.
Moving right into August, we have Art for Lunch, International Music with Jane Hively (Aug. 1), Teepa Snow Dementia Workshop (Aug. 1), The MWV Band and Farmer’s Market (Aug. 2 with home pick up starting at 4 p.m.), Opening Minds through Art (Aug. 4), Portland Sea Dogs (Aug. 7, game time is 1 p.m.)
As always, call (603) 356-3231 for more information on these and any other Gibson Center programs.
We have started taking reservations for our Globetrotting trips, with Lancaster and Gettysburg up first. Enjoy five days in beautiful Amish Country and Historic Gettysburg, Sept. 19-23. Looking ahead to 2023, we will be planning a trip to England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales on April 16-30 and Santa Fe, N.M., Sept. 24-29, 2023.
These trips offer a wonderful opportunity to travel with a fun group, and you can join us solo, with friends or family. For more information, contact Jill at (603) 356-3231.
This week’s programs can be found at gibsoncenter.org or our Facebook/Instagram pages daily. We offer balance, strengthening and stretching classes every day except Wednesday this week.
Dr Charlie Felton will be in by appointment on Friday, Aug. 5, to help clarify any medical questions you might have. Please call before noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, to reserve a private meeting.
The first Wednesday of the month means a trip to the Conway Area Humane Society to visit their cat room. Our bus will leave right after lunch at 12:30 p.m.
This week’s menu: Monday, Swedish meatballs; Tuesday, Chicken pot pie with cornbread topping; Wednesday, roast pork with cranberry glaze; Thursday, baked ziti and broccoli; Friday, seafood Newburg
We are all sending healing thoughts for a quick recovery to our Chef Dave.
