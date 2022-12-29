By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services. In this reflective time between the holidays and the start of the new year, I hope that you all are navigating it well.
We wanted to give a huge shout out to the American Legion Post 95 in North Conway for preparing, serving and delivering over 250 dinners on Christmas Day. They worked with us to ensure that many of our Meals on Wheels participants were included by arranging delivery. I know how valuable this was to everyone who shared this experience, but I know firsthand how much it meant to those who were home that day. Becky and I, in the nutrition office, spoke with so many of our Meals on Wheels patrons, and, without exception, they were delighted by the delicious dinner and a nice visit from the drivers. And, I would be remiss to not mention that our very own Jill (Program Director) and Curt (Volunteer Extraordinaire) Reynolds drove the entire Conway route on Christmas Day. It really showcases the amazing people in this wonderful Community we live in. Well-done and so appreciated. Thank you all.
While we make every attempt to deliver meals on our scheduled days, some days the weather prohibits it. If you are on our regular Meals on Wheels delivery schedule, we have Blizzard Bags that we will be sending out shortly after the New Year begins. These bags contain shelf stable food that you can use on days that we are not able to deliver. These bags are in addition to the make-up meals we send after a storm day cancellation. If you have any questions about our program, do not hesitate to contact our Nutrition Office at (603) 356-3231.
Some events to look forward to this winter include Thursday, Jan. 5, our Stonehurst 12 Days of Christmas Party, a delicious three-course dinner with coffee or tea, includes tax and tip. If you would like to drive yourself tickets are $45 or you can be picked up at home and after dinner, see the Christmas lights around town for $50. We will visit The Belknap Mill Museum in Laconia and a stop at Country Kitchen for our noon meal on Jan. 25, $18 includes transportation and admission to the museum; lunch would be a separate cost for you.
Coming in February, we head to Tap, Tap Jazz: Maine State Ballet on Feb. 4, lunch on your own. Transportation and show, is only $32 because of the generosity of donors. Peking Acrobatics: Feb. 27 with dinner on your own, transportation and show. The cost is $77.
Looking ahead, there will be The Simon and Garfunkel Show on Thursday, March 9, that costs $78; The Louis Armstrong POP’s Concert on May 7 (lunch on your own), just transportation and show $62; Lights, Camera, POP’s Concert on April 16 (lunch on your own), transportation and show $62.
A quick mention that these trips and concerts are based on The Gibson Center obtaining a group rate, to keep the costs the lowest available. If you are interested in going, signing up early is so helpful in the planning, both for Jill and for the venues. If we fall short of the required ticket sale amount for the group rate, we are unable to offer the trip. We are very fortunate that our ticket prices are sometimes offset by specific donations from benefactors, like the Tap, Tap, Jazz trip. These trips are so valuable to those who are able to attend because of those donors, we would like to thank them very much.
The MWV Arts Friday Painters meet every Friday here, after lunch. Friday Painters is a group active since the 1970s, which still meets plein air at scheduled locations throughout the year. During the winter, they meet at the Gibson Center from November through April in the afternoons. The rest of the year they can be found around the Valley and beyond meeting on site at 9 a.m. with a friendly critique at around noon, rain or shine no makeup days (but they prefer shine … better shadows). This is a free community service of the MWVArts, an outreach to the Valley as they spread the arts to everyone.
This week, we are heading to the cat socialization room at The Conway Area Humane Society on Wednesday, Stonehurst on Thursday, and we will finish this amazing year with the final day of the 12 Days of Christmas on Friday in the dining room.
Our regular activities for the upcoming week are exercise video (Tuesday at 10 a.m.); Veteran’s Coffee (Wednesday at 10 a.m.); Game Day (Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.); VA Client Meetings (Thursday, call 603-624-9230, Ext. 301 to make an appointment); exercise video (Thursday at 10 a.m.); tai ji quan (Thursday at 4 p.m.); chair exercise (Friday at 10:45 a.m.); Friday Painters are at 12:30 p.m. Occasionally, these programs will change, we recommend checking our calendar online, www.gibsoncenter.org/calendar, or calling Penny to make sure there is no cancellation.
Next week’s menu: Closed Monday; Tuesday, spaghetti and meatballs; Wednesday, cheesy chicken and broccoli casserole; Thursday, shepherd’s pie; Friday, pasta Primavera.
Thank you for the wonderful support throughout this year, we look forward to a stellar year ahead.
