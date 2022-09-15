By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
Fall is in the air, and the trees are starting to turn. I know most people love this time of year, but I am sad to see summer go. I love the colors and the coziness of sweaters and blankets, but there is something sweet about daylight that lasts so long.
Speaking of sweaters and blankets and flannel-lined pants, hoodies and coffee mugs, the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ Carriage House Thrift Store has a wide variety of fall/winter items out now.
We restock daily, you’ll never know what you will find, it is like a treasure hunt every day. We are open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We have been steadily increasing our participants in both the Meals on Wheels program, as well as our in-house dining. We are honored to be able to provide these meals, in some instances, the only nutritious food some have. We receive about 60 percent of the required funding for these programs from federal, state and local agencies.
We raise the rest from donations, fundraising and our thrift store. We appreciate the continuous support from our community. Along with offsetting the costs of the meal programs, we are fortunate to have benefactors who donate specifically to certain programs.
For instance, we are able to deeply discount the cost of our trip to The Maine State Ballet in October through the generosity of donors. There are so many ways to make a difference, be it volunteering, donating or giving to our thrift store, and it all matters so much.
We have a fun opportunity to help support our mission coming up on Sept. 29 with a dine to donate at Deacon Street in North Conway. Beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until close, Deacon Street will donate a portion of sales to the Gibson Center. We will be onsite with a drop ticket raffle, as well as program and volunteer opportunity information.
The Portland Jazz Orchestra will be performing locally at the beautifully renovated Majestic Theater on Friday, Sept. 30. We have the opportunity to purchase tickets if we have 10 or more people interested. While we are unable to provide transportation, we are able to obtain the tickets at a group rate, provided we have at least 10 people going.
Let Jill know no later than Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The Portland Jazz Orchestra is a 19-piece big band performing familiar classics and many members have toured professionally.
We are also getting ready for the Fryeburg Fair, and are gathering items for our display. Contact Jill if you have any questions about our exhibit, or going to the Fair.
We are planning a lovely week here, with Art for Lunch featuring Dave Lee on Monday. Dave sings the music of Elvis, James Taylor, and Johnny Cash. We will also be traveling to the Fryeburg Academy Art Gallery to see the colorful, whimsical jewelry and creations of Marsha Carlin on Thursday, Sept. 22, the bus will leave after lunch.
We have room for upcoming trips to M&D Playhouse’s presentation of “Marie Antoinette” on Oct. 2; Fryeburg Fair on Oct. 4; The Currier Museum on Oct. 12; foliage and Pumpkin People on Oct. 14; Maine State Ballet Can Can Parisian on Oct. 15; and a return to The Brownfield Market on Oct. 27. Call Penny for more information or to sign up.
Regular activities this week, chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.), Tai Ji Quan (Monday and Thursday at 3 PM), Strength, Balance, and Stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM). Small Town Quilters will be in on Wednesday at 10 am, Little Angels Service Dogs 10:30-11:15 also on Wednesday. We are currently still offering 1:1 Computer Tutoring on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by appointment.
Next week’s menu: Monday, kielbasa and kraut; Tuesday, beef stir fry; Wednesday, mac and cheese with ham; Thursday, orange-glazed chicken; Friday, sweet sausage marinara with spaghetti.
We look forward to your visit.
