By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
Well, the beautiful warm weather has passed us by, and I just heard that Bretton Woods made some snow. That made it seem really real. Not as real as the Daylight Saving change does; that was really tough.
Speaking of Daylight Saving, wouldn’t it be nice to not have to cook dinner Sunday? Join us at Chef’s Bistro in North Conway for our dine to donate. They have graciously offered to donate proceeds from the entire day, starting at noon and running through close at 8 p.m. We will be onsite with program and volunteer information, and a fun raffle.
November is a month of focused gratitude. This week, I want to express our immense appreciation to all of our dedicated volunteers. It takes some very amazing people to deliver over 90 Meals on Wheels each day. We have seven daily routes, and our volunteers deliver rain or shine.
We have a fantastic group of people that help us serve our dining room guests each day. Setting each table, serving, and ending with clean up, these enthusiastic individuals bring so much to our programs.
There are so many who give freely to The Gibson Center of their time and talents. Explaining computer literacy, teaching exercise classes, game days, guest lectures, Veterans groups, peer companions, maintaining our lending library, book club, facilitating donation pickups, staffing and maintaining our thrift store, helping with events and fundraising, we have the best people doing so much good. There would never be enough time or space to list all of the ways they help, nor to thank them.
Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17, when the kitchen pulls out all the stops and prepares a Thanksgiving meal for two days of lunches. We will serve Turkey with all the trimmings. The Thanksgiving lunch is sponsored by Bergeron Technical Services: Shawn, Linda and Kate.
We are currently offering a Friendly Visitor Program. Many people receiving Meals on Wheels tell us that often the only person they see all day is their Meals on Wheels Driver.
The Gibson Center is matching home-bound people, or people who live alone, with people who are wanting to meet with them once or twice a month for a visit (playing cards, writing letters, going for a walk, baking cookies, painting, reading aloud, or a good old-fashioned chin wag).
People who want visitors will let us know their interests and agree to have a trained individual visit on a regular basis (determined by both participants). People who are willing to be visitors will be subject to background checks, training in confidentiality, and visitor protocol.
If you would like a visitor or would like to be matched up with a person to visit, call Jill at (603) 356-3231.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, is the Gibson Center annual meeting. Join us after lunch to hear reports and our plans and dreams for the future.
Our regular activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.; Little Angels Service Dogs is on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; belly dancing class is Friday at 9:30 a.m. We are currently still offering 1:1 Computer Tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment.
Next week’s menu: Monday, shepherd's pie; Tuesday, chicken and biscuits; Wednesday, Thanksgiving meal; Thursday, Thanksgiving meal; Friday, tamale pie
We look forward to seeing you soon.
