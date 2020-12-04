It has been a most unusual, and dare I say difficult year for all of us. As we approached the holiday season, we were advised to avoid the usual large gatherings of family and friends for a Thanksgiving celebration. It would have been a rather melancholy holiday for many of our senior residents here in the valley were it not for the generous and kind spirit of Rich Breton and all the members of the Ralph W. Shirley Post 46 American Legion in Conway.
We want to thank all those special volunteers who gave of their time and energy to prepare and deliver a delicious turkey dinner to our home-bound seniors. We are truly blessed to live in such a special community.
I can hardly believe there are only three weeks left until Christmas. If you still need to find some special item or gifts for Christmas, don’t forget to try the Gibson Thrift Shop. The shop is open Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Remember masks are required when you are inside the shop.
Our special Christmas take away lunches will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 15 and 16. These wonderful lunches are sponsored by the Saunders Family and White Mountain Oil & Propane. Feel free to wear your “special holiday” sweaters to add a bit of fun to these special meals. We look forward to seeing you there.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next week's take out menu: Monday, grilled chicken sandwich; Tuesday, creole pasta bake; Wednesday, chicken fajita chili; Thursday, Bigos pork stew; Friday, fish and chips. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
