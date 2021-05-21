All this warm sunny weather is a great reminder that the Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner. At the Gibson Center for Senior Services, we plan to start our holiday celebrations on Friday with a special deli sandwich picnic lunch.
If the weather holds on Friday, you might want to plan a “Grab and Stay” lunch with your friends outside on the Gibson terrace. It’s a great opportunity to get together and catch up with friends you haven’t seen over the past few months.
On Saturday and Sunday, we will be holding our annual Memorial Day Craft Fair on the front lawn. There will be a wonderful display of handmade crafts; everything from fine jewelry and pottery to stained glass, doll clothes, quilts, furniture and much more. Proceeds from the fair benefit the Gibson Center’s Meals on Wheels program. I understand we may still have some space available so if you’d like to participate, contact Karen at (603) 356-3231. Hope we see you there.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week's takeout menu: Monday, hamburger stroganoff; Tuesday, chicken Marengo; Wednesday, hot dog in a bun; Thursday, spaghetti and meatballs; Friday, deli sandwich picnic lunch. Please Note: the menu is subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.