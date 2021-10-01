Rumor has it that we might have some “frost on the pumpkin” tonight. While walking past one of the tables in the Gibson dining room during lunch the other day, I overheard some of the ladies discussing the recent drop in temperatures. They were bemoaning the thought of having to turn on the heat. With the high cost of propane and oil, I knew just how they felt!
Cold or not, we will be holding our annual Columbus Day Craft Fair on the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Karen has gathered a wonderful variety of crafters from all over the New England area. You’ll find pottery and art, fine jewelry, stained glass, Adirondack chairs, specialty foods and so much more.
The center is located on the corner of Main and Grove streets in downtown North Conway directly across the street from the community center. Street parking is available or you can use the town parking lot conveniently located right next door.
The Gibson Center is contracted by the state to operate the Meals on Wheels program for all of northern Carroll county and all proceeds raised from the fair benefit this program. We thank all of you who have supported Gibson over the years and hope you will help us continue this vital service.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, we hope you will join us for a dine-to-donate fundraiser at Chef’s Bistro located on Main Street in North Conway. This event will begin at 4:30 p.m. until closing. A percentage of all sales that day will benefit all the programs we offer here at the Gibson Center for Senior Services. Hope you can join us!
I’m told we still need one or two volunteers in the Gibson thrift shop. If you enjoy working with people and can spare two or three hours a week volunteering in our shop, contact Karen at (603) 356-3231.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, pork and cabbage; Tuesday, lemon chicken tenders; Wednesday, spaghetti and meatballs; Thursday, kielbasa and kraut with rice; Friday, sausage and cheese egg strata. The menu is subject to change without notice.
