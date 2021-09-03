CONWAY — The Friends of the Conway Public Library recently received a grant of $2,100 from the Henney Historical Fund for the purpose of organizing vital records data for the Town of Conway and uploading it to the Conway Public Library website in a searchable form.
In December of 2018, the library launched a new website. While the new site has had many benefits, the one negative was an inability to migrate the vital records database that lived on the old website to the new. The data was so messy that it was impossible to get it in a form that could easily be uploaded to the new site.
This grant has allowed the library to hire a data specialist who will take the data it has, which resides in a file that is 80,000 lines, and work it into a form that can then be used by the website developer who will turn it into a database that will be searchable online.
The vital records database will once again be an outstanding resource for those interested in local history and genealogy. The VRD documented thousands of births, deaths, and marriages that took place in Conway going back to the 18th century. Additionally, it was a remarkable local cemetery database that included inscriptions on gravestones.
“We thank the Henney Historical Fund for their generous support for this project, which will improve access to local history information,” Library Director David Smolen said.
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement.
To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community.
In addition to this, the library serves as a critical meeting space for programs where ideas are exchanged, and relationships are built.
For more information, contact Henney History Room Curator Bob Cottrell at (603) 447-5552.
