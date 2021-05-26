OSSIPEE — The Friday Night Market will kick off Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 765 Route 16 in Ossipee in front of Hobbs Brewing Co. (beside The Grainery).
Grab a bite from a local food truck, enjoy some music, and have a beer while getting your weekend shopping done. Locally produced milk, eggs, hamburger, chicken, fish and artisan bread and pastries, honey, maple syrup and of course, fresh locally grown micro greens and veggies. Don’t forget a cooler pack to keep things cold.
Guest vendors will be joining the market as the growing season progresses. The hope is to add fresh fruit, locally harvested oysters and more in the coming weeks.
This is a volunteer organized market, free to local farmers/producers with the goal of providing locally produced and grown food in a fun atmosphere for folks in Ossipee, those driving on Route 16 on a Friday night, and people working, fishing or shuttling kids around at traditional farmers’ market times.
For more information, contact Jen at fridayfunmarketossipeert16@gmail.com.
