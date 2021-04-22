FREEDOM — Ossipee Lake Alliance has announced that Freedom resident Paul Elie has joined its board of directors, effective immediately.
Elie's experience encompasses years of work protecting the natural resources of the Town of Freedom and the surrounding watershed.
Since 2017 he has chaired the Freedom Conservation Commission, which he joined in 2015.
He is also an elected official on the Freedom Planning Board, having joined the board in 2015 and having served as vice-chair since 2019.
He has been active for years with Green Mountain Conservation Group, particularly in water quality monitoring and community outreach. Past community service includes volunteer leadership positions with the Freedom Village Store, Freedom Old Home Week Committee and Freedom Christian Church.
Paul and his wife, Bonnie, came to Ossipee Lake in 1994 when they purchased a site at Totem Pole Park. They have four grown children and eleven grandchildren, and have lived in Freedom Village since 2013.
He retired in 2001 after a long career in the U.S. Marine Corps.
"Paul Elie exemplifies volunteerism in the service of environmental protection," said Susan Marks, co-executive director of Ossipee Lake Alliance.
“His ability to connect with people on and off the lake, and his understanding of the nexus between planning and environmental protection will make him a valuable addition to our board," she added.
Ossipee Lake Alliance is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation formed in 2003 to preserve and protect the lake and surrounding environment. It is based in Freedom, and its website is at ossipeelake.org.
