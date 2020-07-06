FREEDOM — The Freedom Historical Society’s free program “The Science and History of the Great New England Hurricane of 1938” will be presented by Dr. Lourdes B. Aviles on Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m.
This is a virtual program and will be held online using Zoom. Members of the society and the public are invited to register in advance at the following link to receive access information for the informative meeting: tinyurl.com/y86hp2cq.
On Sept. 21, 1938, one of the most powerful storms of the 20th century came unannounced into the lives of New Englanders leaving utter destruction in its wake.
The “Great Hurricane,” as it came to be known, changed everything, from the landscape and its inhabitants’ lives, to Weather Bureau practices, to the measure and kind of relief people would receive during the Great Depression.
It also altered the resulting pace of regional economic recovery. This compelling history weaves science, historical accounts, and social analyses to create a comprehensive picture of the most powerful and devastating hurricane to hit New England.
Aviles is a professor of meteorology at Plymouth State University and is currently chair of the program. Her fascination with weather led her to earn her B.S. and M.S. degrees in physics from the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez and Ph.D. in atmospheric sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is also author of “Taken by Storm, 1938, A Social and Meteorological History of the Great New England Hurricane.”
Call (603) 733-9307 for more information.
