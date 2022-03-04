FREEDOM — Jeremy D’Entremont will present Freedom Historical Society’s first speaker program of 2022, “New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them,” via Zoom on Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m.
This program is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to Members of the Freedom Historical Society and to the public. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time.
The nation was built on maritime economy, and lighthouses were part of the system making that possible. Due to automation, traditional lighthouse keeping is a way of life that has faded into the past. D’Entremont tells the history of New England’s historic and picturesque lighthouses primarily focusing on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families.
D’Entremont has written more than 20 books and hundreds of articles on lighthouses and other maritime history. He is the historian and president of the American Lighthouse Foundation, the founder of Friends of Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouses and historian for the U.S. Lighthouse Society. D’Entremont has lectured and narrated cruises throughout New England, and he hosts the U.S. Lighthouse Society’s weekly podcast, “Light Hearted.”
Members of Freedom Historical Society and the public are welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org.
